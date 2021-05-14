Police Say Residential Fire in New Bethlehem Started on Exterior of Structure

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a fire that heavily damaged a residence in New Bethlehem early Thursday morning started on the exterior of the structure.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a release from Deputy Fire Marshal Trooper Russel Stewart of the Ridgway-based State Police, the fire occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, at a residence located at 303 Vine Street, in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County, Pa.

New Bethlehem Fire Company #1, Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company, Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Department, and Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance also responded to the scene.

The release states an investigation determined the fire originated on the exterior of the structure.

The damage is estimated at approximately $75,000.00.

No injuries were reported.

