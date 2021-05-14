Police Say Residential Fire in New Bethlehem Started on Exterior of Structure

 

Friday, May 14, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

C36132D1-4CC1-4618-A9B7-57FE8D0EEEB9NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a fire that heavily damaged a residence in New Bethlehem early Thursday morning started on the exterior of the structure.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a release from Deputy Fire Marshal Trooper Russel Stewart of the Ridgway-based State Police, the fire occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, at a residence located at 303 Vine Street, in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County, Pa.

New Bethlehem Fire Company #1, Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company, Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Department, and Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to the scene.

9EE2C266-2D19-490D-9088-583FAED0D4C4

Clarion Hospital Ambulance also responded to the scene.

The release states an investigation determined the fire originated on the exterior of the structure.

The damage is estimated at approximately $75,000.00.

No injuries were reported.

29456F6B-3BAA-489D-A7AB-757EB21332A6

F832FA18-62C1-4F1C-84F1-8795ED9DB320


