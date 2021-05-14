State Police Seeking Information on Theft of Farm Equipment

ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are curently investigating the theft of farm equipment from a residence in Rose Township.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the theft occurred at a residence on Daws Drive, in Rose Township, Jefferson County, sometime between noon on May 8 and 1:30 p.m. on May 11.

Police say unknown individual(s) stole a disc tiller and then fled the scene in an unknown direction by unknown means.

The victim of the theft is listed as a 65-year-old Brookville woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Punxsutawney-based State Police at 814-938-0510.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.