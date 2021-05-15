 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, May 15, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Monday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.