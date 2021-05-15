A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Monday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

