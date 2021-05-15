Barbara Freeman, 78 of Grove City passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home on May 14, 2021.

Barbara was born July 1, 1942, in Pittsburgh. She was the daughter of the late Robert Ferry and Maxene Rossey Ferry.

Barbara graduated from Grove City High School. She was married to Richard Freeman on August 28, 1976, he survives.

Barbara retired from the Grove City Walmart. Previously to working at Wal-Mart she was a secretary and dispatcher in Barkeyville for the Pittsburgh New England Trucking Company. Barbara was the center of her family. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren who loving nicknamed her GG. They always knew they could stop in to Grandma’s for a quick sewing job on a pair of pants or just to visit. Rick and Barbara loved going camping and spent years during the summer in Utica at their site. Barbara loved the Lord. She sang in the choir and enjoyed teaching Sunday School.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory is her husband Rick of Grove City, her son Hank Knight Jr and his wife Bonnie of Grove City, and her daughter Terrie Cooper and her husband Dave of Grove City. Her pride and joys her grandchildren; Jancy Fascetti II of Grove City, Krystal Wright of West Sunbury, Jake Knight of Grove City and Sarah Cooper of Emlenton. Her great grandchildren Kelsey, Kylee, Evan, William and Alyssa. Barbara’s sister and brother Gay Wallace of New York, Bill Ferry of Mercer and Carol English of Slippery Rock also survive.

Barbara was welcomed into heaven by her parents and a brother Bob Ferry.

Family will receive friends at the Jamison McKinley Funeral Home 117 North Main Street, Harrisville, PA, on Monday May 17, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Kenneth Hughes officiating.

Burial will take place at Barkeyville Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to AHN Hospice nurses Matt, Marlene, Nicole, Nikki, and Pastor Matthew.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com.

