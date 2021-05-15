 

Best Leads Clarion Softball to Win, Moniteau Scores 14 in the Fifth: May 15 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

Saturday, May 15, 2021 @ 05:05 PM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Jordan-Best-Clarion-SoftballMay 15 scores and recaps.

(Jordan Best had a Huge Game for Clarion Softball)

Baseball Results

Moniteau 14, Keystone 2 (5 Innings)

Moniteau scored all fourteen of their runs in the fifth inning in their 14-2 mercy-rule win over Keystone. The Panthers led 1-0 heading into the top of the fifth when Moniteau turned the game upside down with their big inning. Moniteau had nine hits in the frame, using strings of singles to push 14 runs across the plate.

Tanner Williams, Branson Carson, and Jakub Obman each had a pair of hits for the Warriors. Obman had three RBI. Brady Thompson pitched the first four innings for Moniteau, giving up one run on five hits, striking out five to collect the win. Nate Gutowski had three hits in the loss for Keystone.

Softball Recaps

Clarion Area 16, Cranberry 10

A huge nine-run third inning powered Clarion to victory over Cranberry. The Bobcats led 3-0 heading into the third and scored nine in the frame to break the game open. Clarion clubbed two home runs in the frame, as Brenna Campbell and Jordan Best each hit three-run home runs. Cranberry scored three in the fourth and two in the fifth to tighten up the game, but the Berries’ comeback bid ultimately came up short, as the Bobcats secured the 16-10 win.

Jordan Best had a monster game for Clarion, going 4-for-5 with five RBI and four runs scored. Noel Anthony went 3-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored for Clarion. Payton Simko and Kylee Beers split time in the circle for Clarion, combining to give up 15 hits and striking out five.

Jenna Reynolds had three hits for the Berries, while Makala Kerns went 1-for-2 with a walk.


