Craig A. Brinker, 66, of Sligo, PA passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital.

He was born Jan. 2, 1955, in Sligo, PA, the son of Jay L. and Ethel G. (Dunkle) Brinker.

Craig attended Union High School and was a lifelong resident of the Sligo area. He was a self-employed truck driver and was previously employed as a heavy equipment operator in the Clarion County coal industry. He attended Presbyterian Church in Sligo and was a member of the Masonic Lodge #521 in Parker, PA. In his young younger days, Craig liked roller skating and line dancing. He enjoyed cleaning his truck, watching the Pittsburgh Pirates, and following his grandchildren’s sports activities.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Pam A. (Wile) Brinker; a step-son, Kevin E. Wetzel and wife, Renee, of Sligo; his step-daughter, Kim S. Cooper and husband, Brian, of Industry, PA; and three grandchildren, Kya and Kolstin Wetzel and Eli Cooper. Craig is also survived by his brothers, Jay L. Brinker, Jr. (Janet) of Mill Hall, Harold “Lynn” Brinker (Dianna) of Reader, WV, Robert J. Brinker (Brenda) of Rimersburg; a sister, Penny J. Young (Bill) of Sligo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary L. Brinker, who passed away in 2019; and a sister-in-law, Linda R. Brinker, who passed away in 2021.

Relatives and friends will be received from 6 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Bauer-Hills Funeral Home.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Interment will be in Sligo Cemetery, Sligo, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Craig’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.