Featured Local Job: Experienced Automotive Service Technician
4 Your Car Connection is seeking an experienced automotive service technician.
If you want to be a part of a successful team and take pride in your work, then 4 Your Car Connection might be your answer. They are looking for an experienced mechanic that is honest, hard-working, task-oriented, self-motivated, can work well independently, take direction, and is reliable and responsible.
All suitable candidates must be able to work a full-time work week and be able to handle manual and physical labor. Must have a valid PA Driver’s License and have reliable transportation. A PA Inspection License is required and a High School Diploma or Equivalent is preferred. The ability to work on all makes and models is a plus.
Please send your resume to [email protected] or stop by the facility for an application.
