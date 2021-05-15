North Clarion Crowns Prom King and Queen

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion crowned their 2021 Prom King and Queen on Saturday, May 8.

(Photo by Adam Myers Photography)

Addison Shaftic, daughter of James and Sherry Shaftic, of Leeper, was crowned Prom Queen.

Lukas Wolbert, son of Douglas and Shayla Wolbert, of Leeper, was crowned Prom King.

The North Clarion Prom was held at Tuck’d Inn Farm, and the theme was Far Away Galaxy (aka Star Wars).

