Probation Check Leads to Felony Drug Charges for Venango County Man

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A probation check led to felony drug charges for an Oil City man when several bags of marijuana were discovered in his residence.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Jerry Lyn Brown II.

According to a criminal complaint, on Tuesday, May 11, Oil City Police responded to a residence on Glenview Avenue to assist agents from the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole.

Inside the residence, police made contact with agents who had conducted a search of the residence, occupied by Jerry Brown who is under their supervision, and located controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.

Police then applied for and were granted a search warrant for the residence based on the items found by the probation and parole agents.

The search found three bags of marijuana in a plastic container in Brown’s bedroom, as well as a glass smoking pipe, a grinder, and a blue drawstring bag containing numbers of unused plastic sandwich baggies, the complaint states.

Brown was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

He remains free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 26 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.

Court documents indicate Brown is also scheduled for a second hearing at 10:30 a.m. on May 26 on misdemeanor drug possession and furnishing liquor to minors charges from an incident in April.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.