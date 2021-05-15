Robert Martin Wareham, age 85, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly at his home due to natural causes on Thursday morning, May 13, 2021.

Born December 31, 1935, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Raymond M. and Genevieve B. Knight Wareham.

He was a graduate of the White Memorial High School in Knox and attended Grove City College.

Bob was United States Army Veteran, serving in Korea.

He retired as a Postmaster for the United States Postal Service, spending the majority of his career at the Knox Post Office.

Bob was a lifetime member of the Edenburg Presbyterian Church in Knox, where he served as an elder. He joined the Knox Lions Club in March of 1969 and for 30 years was in charge of the club’s gumball program, repairing and filling machines in Knox and the surrounding area. He was the recipient of the Melvin Jones Award and was recognized on the Honor Roll of Lions.

He served as a Boy Scout Master Leader and earned the Silver Beaver Award.

Bob was a member and past president of the Pennsylvania Oil Region AACA Car Club, was an antique auto collector of Model T Fords in addition to building his own 1926 Model T Ford.

He was also an avid coin and stamp collector.

Survivors include a sister, Judy Downs and her husband, Ron, of Franklin; two nephews, Scott Downs and his wife, Amy, of Kennerdell and Shawn Downs and Cris Cox of Colorado; one niece, Julie Bullard and her husband, Thomas, of Franklin; six great nieces and nephews, Caitlin Reagle and husband Matthew, Ally Downs, Joshua Downs, Caroline Bullard and fiancé Joshua Worley, Christopher Bullard and Christina Bullard, and a great great niece, Luna Reagle.

Bob is also survived by a special friend, Phyllis Grosch of Clarion.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Monday in the funeral home with Reverend Brian Hauser, pastor of the Edenburg Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Robert M. Wareham to the Knox Lions Club, P.O. Box 512, Knox, PA 16232.

Online condolences may be sent to Bob’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.