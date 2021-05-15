Russell E. Young, 69, of Seneca, died at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh following a period of declining health. He was a dialysis patient for the last eight years.

He was born in Erie on September 16, 1951, to the late Russell E. and Vergie (Evans) Young.

He was a 1970 graduate of Oil City High School.

Mr. Russell served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1971 until his honorable discharge in 1974. He attained the rank of Sergeant.

Russ was a former member of the Moose Lodge, and a member of the P.N.A.

He was of the Methodist faith.

Russ enjoyed bowling, vegetable gardening, and taking care of his yard. He and his wife also enjoyed raising and taking care of their dogs. Russ is survived by his beloved dog whom he affectionately called, “Molly Bea Forever Young.”

Mr. Young was employed for 30 years as a maintenance supervisor for Oil Creek State Park. He, along with Jack Dibble, were very instrumental in the development of the park’s bicycle trail that runs through the park from Petroleum Center to Drake Well in Titusville. He also worked for Franklin Steel for twelve years; and helped open up the Tractor Supply store in Cranberry, where he worked as a salesman.

He was married in Trinity United Methodist Church on October 13, 1989 to the former Jennifer B. Johnson, and she survives. They enjoyed 32 years of marriage.

In addition to his wife, Jennifer, he is survived by his brother, Charles R. Young and his wife Michelle of Hydetown.

Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Vergie Young.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, May 26th from 2 – 4 p.m. at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Elliston, pastor of Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City, officiating. The V.E.T.S. Honor Guard will accord full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA, 16346 to assist with funeral expenses.

To express online condolences to Russ’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

