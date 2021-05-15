Two-Vehicle Crash Reported on Route 68

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Saturday morning on State Route 68.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The accident occurred on State Route 68 and Interstate 80 eastbound ramp in Clarion.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the incident was reported at 6:47 a.m. on Saturday, May 15.

Clarion Fire and Hose Company #1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and State Police Clarion were dispatched to the scene.

As of 7:32 a.m., emergency responders were still on the scene.

The roadway is not closed; however, it is down to one lane in each direction.

PSP Clarion are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.



