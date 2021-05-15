Lewis Running for Clarion Township Tax Collector

CLARION TWP., Pa. – Republican Kristine Lewis will be on the ballot on Tuesday seeking nomination to become the tax collector for Clarion Township.

Lewis, a licensed registered dietitian, primarily spent her career in pediatric nutrition. She managed her own private business in pediatric nutrition counseling and spent many years as a successful territory manager supporting hospitals throughout Pennsylvania with their pediatric specialty formula needs.

In 2011, Lewis and her husband Fred Lewis welcomed their daughter, Samantha, and soon after Lewis chose to focus on family and left her full-time position.

“My daughter is older now, and I am able and ready to manage the time commitment associated with this position,” Lewis said.

“I am dedicated to this role and know I am ready to take on this position on day one. Brenda Bunch has left big shoes to fill, and I am committed to a seamless transition.”

Lewis, an active community volunteer, was integral to the formation of ‘Friends of the Clarion Free Library’ and raised thousands of dollars for the Clarion Free Library. As Vice President of the Clarion-Limestone Elementary School PTO, Lewis is fundamental with the creation of programs and events to support the elementary school and leads fundraising efforts generating thousands of dollars to support the school and children of our community. She is also an active volunteer for the Clarion YMCA River Sharks, Girls Scouts of Northwestern Western, PA and while married to The American Legion Strattenville Commander Fred Lewis, Lewis has been involved as an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary Unit for many years.

If elected Lewis says she will offer both daytime and evening office hours to assist taxpayers with questions or concerns and will provide an easily accessed drive-up dropbox for taxpayer convenience.

For more information on Lewis, please visit Kristine Lewis For Clarion Township Tax Collector on Facebook.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.