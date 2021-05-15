Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bonnie Greathouse’s ‘Yummy Beans’

Bonnie’s daughter-in-law, Becky Greathouse, did a fantastic job baking these “Yummy Beans”!

Ingredients

½ lb. bacon fried pieces (crisp)

½ lb. hamburger



1 onion¾ cup ketchup2 (15 oz.) cans of pork & beans1 can kidney beans, drained1 can lima beans, drainedBrown sugar to taste

Directions

-Brown hamburger meat in a pan with the onions.

-Combine the rest of the ingredients in a baking dish.

-Bake for 350 degrees for 90 minutes. Enjoy!

