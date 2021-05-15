Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bonnie Greathouse’s ‘Yummy Beans’
Saturday, May 15, 2021 @ 12:05 AM
Bonnie’s daughter-in-law, Becky Greathouse, did a fantastic job baking these “Yummy Beans”!
Ingredients
½ lb. bacon fried pieces (crisp)
½ lb. hamburger
1 onion
¾ cup ketchup
2 (15 oz.) cans of pork & beans
1 can kidney beans, drained
1 can lima beans, drained
Brown sugar to taste
Directions
-Brown hamburger meat in a pan with the onions.
-Combine the rest of the ingredients in a baking dish.
-Bake for 350 degrees for 90 minutes. Enjoy!
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
