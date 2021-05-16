A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light and variable wind.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.