 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, May 16, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light and variable wind.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.