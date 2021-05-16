All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Dan Eisenman
Dan Eisenman served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Daniel G. Eisenman, Sr.
Born: December 1, 1950
Died: March 24, 2021
Hometown: Venus, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Dan Eisenman served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1972.
He was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War.
He also served his community through his memberships with the Fryburg Sportman’s Club, NRA, and American Legion.
Click here to view a full obituary.
