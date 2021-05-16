 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Cheesecake Trifle

Sunday, May 16, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Save this recipe for a shindig this summer!

Ingredients

2 pints fresh strawberries, sliced
1 cup sugar, divided

2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
3 tablespoons orange juice
3 cups heavy whipping cream, whipped
1 loaf (10-3/4 ounces) frozen pound cake, thawed and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
3 ounces semisweet chocolate, grated
Optional: Chocolate curls and additional strawberries

Directions

-In a bowl, toss strawberries with 1/2 cup sugar; set aside.

-In a bowl, beat cream cheese, orange juice and remaining sugar until smooth. Fold in the whipped cream; set aside.

-Drain strawberries, reserving juice; set the berries aside. Gently toss cake cubes with reserved juice. Place half of the cake in a 4-qt. trifle dish or serving bowl. Top with a third of the cream cheese mixture, half of the strawberries and half of the grated chocolate. Repeat layers. Top with remaining cream cheese mixture. Garnish with chocolate curls and strawberries if desired. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


