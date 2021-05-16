Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Cheesecake Trifle

Save this recipe for a shindig this summer!

Ingredients

2 pints fresh strawberries, sliced

1 cup sugar, divided



2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened3 tablespoons orange juice3 cups heavy whipping cream, whipped1 loaf (10-3/4 ounces) frozen pound cake, thawed and cut into 1/2-inch cubes3 ounces semisweet chocolate, gratedOptional: Chocolate curls and additional strawberries

Directions

-In a bowl, toss strawberries with 1/2 cup sugar; set aside.

-In a bowl, beat cream cheese, orange juice and remaining sugar until smooth. Fold in the whipped cream; set aside.

-Drain strawberries, reserving juice; set the berries aside. Gently toss cake cubes with reserved juice. Place half of the cake in a 4-qt. trifle dish or serving bowl. Top with a third of the cream cheese mixture, half of the strawberries and half of the grated chocolate. Repeat layers. Top with remaining cream cheese mixture. Garnish with chocolate curls and strawberries if desired. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

