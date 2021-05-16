Hearing for Clarion Man Accused of Grabbing Woman by Her Throat, Slapping, Pushing Her Set for Tuesday

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for a Clarion man who allegedly grabbed, slapped, and pushed a woman during an argument at a residence in Clarion Township.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 51-year-old Tom M. Summerville is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:08 p.m. on February 11, Tom M. Summerville and two known female victims were involved in an argument that turned physical.

During the argument, Summerville allegedly struck the first female victim in the face with an open hand, held her against a door by her throat, and pushed her to the floor, causing a laceration to her right thumb.

The complaint states the second female victim attempted to get between Summerville and the first victim, and Summerville then pushed her into a stove.

Summerville was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:27 p.m. on February 11.

