Remains of Missing Man Found in Allegheny River

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – The remains of a missing man were discovered in the Allegheny River late Saturday evening.

According to police, 20-year-old Colt Evan Snyder, of Dayton, was found in the Allegheny River in Washington Township, Armstrong County.

Although the Armstrong County coroner stated there is no foul play suspected, an autopsy will be conducted.

The incident is under investigation by Kittanning-based State Police and the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office.

Around 11:22 p.m. on April 30, 2021, a blue Subaru Impreza was located abandoned on the Emlenton Bridge near the 44.5-mile marker of Interstate 80 westbound, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene and discovered the vehicle running with no operator. The vehicle’s registration was queried and found to belong to Snyder. Attempts were made to locate Snyder at his residence with negative results. Contact was made with Snyder’s family, and it was determined that he was last seen leaving their residence in his vehicle on April 30 around 4:30 p.m.

