A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.