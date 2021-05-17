 

Interstate 80 Reopens Following Multi-Vehicle Collision

Monday, May 17, 2021 @ 05:05 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

I-80 crash 5-17PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Interstate 80 Eastbound has reopened after the roadway was closed following a multi-vehicle crash at the Shippenville exit.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Tina Gibbs, PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator, the roadway reopened around 5:45 p.m.

Both eastbound lanes were closed between Exit 60, PA 66 North, Shippenville, and Exit 62, PA 68 Clarion earlier this evening.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call for a multiple-vehicle accident on I-80 East was called in at 4:10 p.m.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and PSP Clarion were dispatched to the scene.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

Traffic backups were reported throughout the Clarion and Shippenville areas as a result of the crash.

I-80 crash - traffic backup

I-80 crash traffic backup

Clarion-based State Police are expected to release additional information on the accident within 48 hours.


