 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Blackberry Daiquiri Sherbet

Monday, May 17, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These two popular flavors blend together to make a delicious treat!

Ingredients

3 cups fresh or frozen blackberries, thawed
1 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt
1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk
2 tablespoons lime juice
1 teaspoon rum extract
1/2 teaspoon citric acid

Directions

-Place blackberries, sugar, and salt in a food processor; process until smooth. Press through a fine-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard seeds and pulp. Stir remaining ingredients into puree.

-Fill cylinder of ice cream maker no more than two-thirds full; freeze according to the manufacturer’s directions.

-Transfer sherbet to freezer containers, allowing headspace for expansion. Freeze until firm, 8 hours or overnight.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.