Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Blackberry Daiquiri Sherbet

These two popular flavors blend together to make a delicious treat!

Ingredients

3 cups fresh or frozen blackberries, thawed

1 cup sugar



1/4 teaspoon salt1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk2 tablespoons lime juice1 teaspoon rum extract1/2 teaspoon citric acid

Directions

-Place blackberries, sugar, and salt in a food processor; process until smooth. Press through a fine-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard seeds and pulp. Stir remaining ingredients into puree.

-Fill cylinder of ice cream maker no more than two-thirds full; freeze according to the manufacturer’s directions.

-Transfer sherbet to freezer containers, allowing headspace for expansion. Freeze until firm, 8 hours or overnight.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with "Clarion County Recipe of the Day" as the subject. Also, we'd love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you're sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

