One-Vehicle Crash Reported Near Wayside Inn

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a yard near the Wayside Inn Restaurant in the Lucinda area on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred at 1045 Old Fryburg Road.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the incident was reported at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.

Shippenville Area Ambulance, Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

No one was transported by ambulance from the scene of the accident.

Emergency responders left the scene around 9:00 p.m.

PSP Clarion are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

