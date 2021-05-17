 

One-Vehicle Crash Reported Near Wayside Inn

Monday, May 17, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Shannon Brady

51A1C020-71E9-4D55-ABE3-9CD5995C732D LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a yard near the Wayside Inn Restaurant in the Lucinda area on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred at 1045 Old Fryburg Road.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the incident was reported at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.

F1C7C08D-1F79-42D0-82AE-27A3ED52F19B

Shippenville Area Ambulance, Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

No one was transported by ambulance from the scene of the accident.

Emergency responders left the scene around 9:00 p.m.

PSP Clarion are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


