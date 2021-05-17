Ellen Jean Amsler, 88 of Knox, PA, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born as an only child on February 7, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio (Cuyahoga County) to the late Myron Smalley and Lucella (Toll) Smalley she later was adopted and her name was changed to Cicman at 12 yr. of age.

She graduated from Shippenville High School in 1950 and returned to School earning a master degree in English and Bachelor of Science degree in library science from Clarion State Teachers College in 1966. She taught at several local schools before teaching senior high English classes at Clarion Limestone School district and later retiring as the elementary librarian.

Her love of art and theater lead her to perform in plays and paint pictures with all media. She belonged to several art and theater groups in the local area. She played the piano proficiently and sang in local choirs and the Sweet Adelines. Along with playing bridge and western square dancing she also drove her 550 Honda motorcycle in her younger years. For a few years she lived in Florida over the wintertime eventually staying in Pennsylvania due to the lighting storms.

On February 13, 1953, Ellen married James L. Amsler Jr. who on October 14, 2013, preceded her in death. They shared 60 years of marriage together.

She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Polatty of Shippenville, PA, and Lynn and husband Denny Neely of Shippenville, PA. Five grandchildren, Jamie and Cory Hooks of Shippenville, Stephanie and Thomas Stefanelli of Oak Creek, Colorado, Andrew Polatty of Clarion, Casey and Meagan Neely of Lucinda PA, and Buck and Brianna Neely of Valentia, PA. Seven grandchildren, Trenton, Treyven, and Tyson Hooks and Guy and Dean Neely, and Samuel and Nicholas Stefanelli.

In addition to her parents and husband Ellen was preceded in death by her step-father, John G. Cicman.

There will be no funeral service. A memorial will be held for family at a later date. To view or share photos or leave on line condolences go to website at www.mcentireweaverfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the Hillman Cancer Center, Clarion Cancer Center, and the Clarion-Forest VNA hospice for all their care. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital 150 Dr. Lane Clarion, PA 16214 or Clarion-Forest VNA Hospice Program P.O. 271 Perkins Road Clarion, PA 16214.

