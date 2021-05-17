Ethel L. “Raine” Young, 57, a resident of 724 Baker Hill Road, Jackson Township, died peacefully at 8:31 PM Thursday, May 13, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.

She was born December 17, 1963, in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: David E. Young, Sr. and Nancy Arlene Shorts Young.

She was a 1981 graduate of Franklin High School, and attended Venango County Vo-Tech where she earned a degree in food preparation.

To say Raine “loved and lived to cook” would be a huge understatement! She began her working career in food service following her high school graduation, which included her working at her parent’s family restaurant, “The Station” in Cochranton. She also operated the Cooperstown Gas Station for many years. The Youngs provided meals for many area church dinners throughout the years as well. Always willing and able to help others, Raine’s infectious laugh will always remain in the hearts of those whose lives she touched.

Raine will also be remembered, with great fondness, helping with her parents concession stand, “Sweet Shivers”, a popular snow cone concession at many local Bible Schools; and a nostalgic presence at all of the area’s fairs including: The Great Stoneboro Fair; The Venango County, Mercer County, and Crawford County Fairs; and The Cochranton Fair.

For many years, she was very actively involved with the Venango County 4-H, where she had served also as a leader’s helper with the Ridgerunners 4-H Horse Club. She was very actively involved as well with the Penn Ohio Youth Rodeo Association, where her son, Charley competed for many years; she also helped with the association’s sponsorship drives, and cooking for years at the rodeo’s many events. Raine was also very actively involved through the years with Cowboys for Christ.

She was an active and faithful member of the Donation Hill Bible Church.

She adored her family and cherished the fun times she shared with them. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her!

She is survived by her son, Charley Young and Samantha Rakowski and her children: J’Din and Alannah all of Utica.

Also surviving are her siblings: Cricket Dignall Stewart and her husband, Tom of Tucson, AZ; David E. Young, Jr. and his wife, Sandy of Utica; Amy Fenstmaker and her husband, Don of Utica; and Gail “Boomer” Shelhamer and her husband, “Shorty” of Carlton; in addition to 13 nieces and nephews; and 11 great nieces and nephews; in addition to many loving aunts, uncles, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, David “Dig” Dignall; and by her longtime companion, Bob Shelhamer.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of her life Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 AM in The Utica Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall.

Private family burial will be with her beloved parents in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Canal Township.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed in her name to The Penn Ohio Youth Rodeo Association (POYRA), 69 McCartney Road, Fredonia, PA, 16124.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

