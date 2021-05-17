Janet L. Hamm Logan, age 72, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday morning May 14, 2021, at her home following a sudden illness.

Born January 6, 1949, in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Harold Hardy Hamm and Phyllis Martin Hamm.

She was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School and continued her education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Janet retired as teacher in the Armstrong County School District.

She married Roger Logan on September 22, 1979, and he survives.

Janet was an avid walker and always looked forward to spring because she loved to mow grass.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by numerous cousins.

Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service in New Bethlehem.

Interment will take place in the Leatherwood Cemetery in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to Janet’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

