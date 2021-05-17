Miriam E. (Mim) Steiner, 84, of Lucinda, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mim was born in Lucinda on February 19, 1937, to the late Richard V. and Anna (Judy) Ochs.

On June 25, 1960, she married the love of her life, Edward J. Steiner, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda, he survives.

Mim was a graduate of St. Joseph School in Lucinda. She spent most of her life as a homemaker. Mim was a member of the St. Joseph Church and the Rosary Society. She also belonged to the Senior Center in Leeper.

She enjoyed playing cards, bird watching, her flowers and the Pittsburgh Pirates. What she enjoyed most was spending time with her family.

Mim is survived by her children: her sons Rodney E. Steiner and his wife Patricia, of Mohnton, PA and Glenn J. Steiner and his wife Lisa, of Shippenville; her daughters, Annette M. Difrango and her husband Michael, of Carnegie, PA and Paulette S. Davis and her husband Michael, of Alexandria, VA; her grandchildren: Krista (Stanley) Lamoy, Ashley Steiner, Tanner Steiner, Emily (Cody) Biddle, Erin (Alex) Keimach, Griffin Keatley, Trent Keatley, Erica (Michael) Cheslock; great grandchildren: Leah, James, Thomas Keimach, Ellison and Camden Cheslock, and Roan Lomay; a brother, Richard V. Ochs Jr. of Lucinda; a sister, Ann Slike and her husband John, of Apollo; a sister in-law, Rita Ochs of Lucinda; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Harold Ochs, and a sister in-law Mary Ochs.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda, PA, with the Rev. Michael Polinek, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Due to current restrictions related to COVID 19, attendees are required to follow social distancing guidelines and facial covering such as a mask.

