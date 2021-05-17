 

Nancy M. Cooper Wilk

Monday, May 17, 2021 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-SYpgSZWcsXNpDr9E (1)Nancy M. Cooper Wilk, 72, of Parker, PA, passed away early Friday morning (05-14-21) at her residence of natural causes.

Born in Armstrong County on November 11, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Arthur J. Cooper Jr. and Dorothy Cratty Cooper.

She was married to the late James R. Hildebrand and later, the late James Joseph Wilk. She graduated from AC-Valley High School.

Nancy was affiliated with the Chapel on the Hill in Emlenton, PA.

She will be greatly missed by many and will be remembered for her love and kindness to others.

She is survived by her 2 children; a daughter, Mary Jane “Janie” (David) Nail of Hilliards, and a son, William “Bill” J. (Sharon) Hildebrand of Parker; one grandchild, Kaitlin Nail; as well as a special partner and companion, Warren Blair of Parker. She is also survived by her 2 sisters, Sandra (Lynn) Baker of Emlenton, and Patricia Merwin of Kittanning; and 3 brothers, her twin, Thomas Cooper of Parker, Jim Cooper of Butler, and David (Terri) Cooper of Grove City.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Dorothy, and her husbands, James R. Hildebrand, and James Joseph Wilk.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 18, from 2:00-4:00, and 6:00-7:30 pm. with a funeral service starting at 7:30 pm at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker, PA. (201 South Wayne Avenue, Parker, Pa). CDC guidelines to be followed.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials are to go to the Parker City Volunteer Fire Department.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

