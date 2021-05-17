Robert E. Reitz, Jr., 57, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home in Shippenville following a sudden illness.

Born on December 8, 1963, in Clarion, he was the son of Robert E. and Shirley A. (Hawk) Reitz.

He married Catherine (Smith) Reitz and she preceded him in death on May 18, 2006.

Robbie worked on a fishing boat in New Jersey where he loved fishing.

He is survived by two children, Robert Matthew Reitz and Brittany Reitz, both from New Jersey; eight grandchildren; his mother, Shirley A. Reitz of Shippenville; a sister, Bonnie Rupp and her husband, Wayne, of New Bethlehem; two brothers, Randy Reitz and his wife, Cheryl, of Oak Ridge and Archie Reitz and his wife, Barb, of Reidsburg, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Reitz and a sister, Lori Rankin.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church of God in Fairmount City (Alcola) with Pastor David Nagele lll officiating.

