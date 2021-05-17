 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Robert E. Reitz, Jr.

Monday, May 17, 2021 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-TcC3um7wNyj (1)Robert E. Reitz, Jr., 57, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home in Shippenville following a sudden illness.

Born on December 8, 1963, in Clarion, he was the son of Robert E. and Shirley A. (Hawk) Reitz.

He married Catherine (Smith) Reitz and she preceded him in death on May 18, 2006.

Robbie worked on a fishing boat in New Jersey where he loved fishing.

He is survived by two children, Robert Matthew Reitz and Brittany Reitz, both from New Jersey; eight grandchildren; his mother, Shirley A. Reitz of Shippenville; a sister, Bonnie Rupp and her husband, Wayne, of New Bethlehem; two brothers, Randy Reitz and his wife, Cheryl, of Oak Ridge and Archie Reitz and his wife, Barb, of Reidsburg, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Reitz and a sister, Lori Rankin.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church of God in Fairmount City (Alcola) with Pastor David Nagele lll officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.