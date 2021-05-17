Shirley A. Snyder, Sandy Lake passed away peacefully with her children by her side at the Greystone Country Estates, Fredonia at 5:35 pm on Friday, May 14, 2021. She was 86.

She was born in Sandy Lake on March 13, 1935, a daughter of the late Earl H. and Ruth E. (Kelly) Henderson. She was a 1953 graduate of the former Sandy Lake High School.

On March 12, 1955, she married Glennwood G. Snyder who preceded her in death on December 26, 2014. While raising her children, she would teach piano lessons in her home, she then went on to become certified as a licensed practical nurse and had been employed at the former Peaceful Rest Nursing Home, St. Paul’s Home and the Franklin Hospital. The important things in Shirley’s life were her family, her church, her community and her love for music. She was a founding member of the Sandy Lake Alliance Church where she had served on the church council, was the church organist, music director, and treasurer for many years. She was instrumental in the founding of the Sandy Lake Community Days and had co-chaired for many years the event’s organization. Through the years she had shared her love for music by organizing and conducting many community and church cantatas. Following her husband’s retirement, they enjoyed travelling the country in their motor home and making crafts together. She took great pride in maintaining her floral beds and decorating her property with Christmas decoration that were appreciated by many.

She is survived by her four children, Sharlene A. Nemitz and her husband Larry of Chittenango, NY, Ronald G. Snyder, Pittsburgh, Robert L. Snyder and his wife Debra of Sheakleyville and Susan L. Kornbau of Virginia Beach, VA.; 10 grandchildren, who each affectionately would refer to her as “Grammy” and always looked forward to gathering at Grammy and Pa’s home. Amy LaForte and her husband Rhett, Laura Benjamin and her husband Richard, Nathan Nemitz and his wife Rebecca, Renee Snyder, Stephanie Lenk and her husband Eli, Erin Sapp, David Snyder and his wife Alexia, Jennifer Cheung, MD and her husband Albert Cheung, MD, Kelly Damor and her husband Narendra and Eric Montgomery and his wife Kirsten and 21 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a grandson, Jared Robert Snyder; and a daughter-in-law, Susan Snyder.

Family and friends may call at the Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 3223 Perry Hwy., Sheakleyville on Monday, May 17, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. The funeral service will follow on Tuesday, at 11:00 AM in the funeral home and will be lived streamed on the funeral home website at www.snyderfh.com with Rev. Larry Nemitz, son-in-law and Pastor Pat Confer, retired officiating. Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband of 59 years at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Sandy Lake. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.snyderfh.com

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at the Greystone Country Estates and to Kindred Hospice, not only for the excellent care that was provided but also for the kindness and compassion that was extended to their mother.

The family has suggested that memorial tributes be made to either the Kindred Hospice, 3124 Wilmington Rd., Suite 108, New Castle, PA, 16105 or to Greystone Country Estates, 424 Delaware Road, Fredonia, PA, 16124.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.