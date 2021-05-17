SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC to Participate in Fryburg Mayfest and Bicentennial Celebration Memorial Day Weekend
FRYBURG, Pa. – Fryburg Mayfest has been an ongoing Memorial Day weekend tradition for the last 30 years. Yet, it’s only a small part of the 200-year history of the town of Fryburg, which is also celebrating its bicentennial this year.
This year, Mayfest is a three-day event being held from May 28th through 30th.
From History of Clarion County, AJ Davis:
“It derived its name from Fryburg in Germany, from whence a number of settlers in the immediate vicinity came. When the name was given, some were in favor of calling it Kappsheim (in honor of the first resident George Kapp and family), and others in favor of Fryburg. It was left to a vote, which resulted in the favor of Fryburg. It is situated in the northern part of the township on the State road, and the intersection of the Shippenville road, and is surrounded by hills, one of which is the highest point in Clarion county.”
Many activities are planned in celebration this year including Touch-a-Truck on May 29th, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with the annual Mayfest parade to follow.
UFP Parker, LLC will be participating in the Touch-a-Truck event with a hands-on display of one of their tractors and roll-out trailers.
You can find more information including the three-day event schedule on their website http://www.fryburgmayfest.com/ or their Facebook page.
UFP Parker, LLC proudly supports their community by participating in local events, such as Fryburg Mayfest and the annual Autumn Leaf Festival Motorcycle Cruise-In.
UFP Parker, LLC is now hiring for both Summer and Permanent employment at their Parker, Emlenton, and Shippenville locations.
Summer employment is perfect for college students, graduating seniors, or anyone 18 or older looking to earn a living wage through the summer months, as well as gaining solid work experience. Permanent positions are also available.
Apply online and set up your tour today!
Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992
Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.
