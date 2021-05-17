Two Clarion Residents Charged Following Scuffle at Highland Township Residence Due Back in Court Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing has been scheduled for tomorrow for two Clarion residents who were allegedly involved in a scuffle at a residence in Highland Township.

Court documents indicate 56-year-old Sean Francis Messmer and 32-year-old Erica Rose Dattolo are scheduled to stand for preliminary hearings in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18.

Each defendant faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Dattolo also faces one additional count of summary harassment.

Messmer is currently free on $1,000.00 unsecured bail.

Dattolo is also free with her bail set at $5,000.00 unsecured.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:30 p.m. on March 2, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on McCleary Road in Highland Township, Clarion County, for a report of an assault.

At the scene, police interviewed Erica Dattolo who reported that a known woman became irritated with her and spit on her. She told police she struck the woman in the mouth, and Sean Messmer then stepped between them, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Dattolo then began yelling at Messmer, and he opened a door and moved her outside the residence. Dattolo then allegedly punched a glass screen door and continued “going after” Messmer, who was telling her to leave.

Messmer then took Dattolo to the ground, at which point Dattolo bit and struck Messmer, the complaint indicates.

Dattolo allegedly had her fingernail partially torn off during the scuffle.

According to the complaint, Messmer then punched Dattolo in the head to get her to stop biting him. He then restrained her arms for a short period of time before allowing her to get up.

Police observed visible injuries to Messmer’s forearm, knuckles, and head, and visible injuries to Dattolo’s finger and head, the complaint notes.

Dattolo and Messmer were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively, on March 2.

