A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.