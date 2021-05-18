 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.


