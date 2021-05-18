Carol Lorraine Lindeman, of Venus (Pinegrove Township), died Friday afternoon, May 14, 2021, at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove.

She was born February 13, 1938, in Cumberland, Maryland to the late Mary E. Boyer.

Carol married the love of her life, Robert C. Lindeman, in Cumberland, Maryland on June 25, 1957. They shared 64 wonderful years together.

Surviving is her husband, Robert C. Lindeman; two sons, John C. Lindeman of Hollywood, Maryland, and Douglas J. Lindeman and his wife Bonnie of Rocky Grove; a sister-in-law, Mary Esther Montgomery of Strongsville, Ohio; and a niece, Karen Slaminka and her husband Brian of Medina, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary E. Boyer; and two sons, Robert Allen Lindeman and Gregory Lee Lindeman.

Carol graduated in 1957 from Fort Hill High School in Cumberland, Maryland. She moved to Geneva, Ohio, following her marriage. She worked for the Geneva Telephone Company while living there. When her husband was stationed in Tacoma, Washington while in the U.S. Army, she worked for Reichold Chemicals in Tacoma as a receptionist. She also worked in the office for North Penn Gas Company in Venus, retiring in 1996.

Carol enjoyed decorating her home, both inside and out. She loved flowers, and decorated for every season. Carol enjoyed collecting dolls and cook books. She loved to bake and cook for her family. She enjoyed going with her husband to antique car shows, and riding in their 1957 red and white Studebaker Golden Hawk. She also helped her husband with his model train display, helping with the layout and scenery. She went to many train shows and enjoyed finding decorations and scenery items for the train layout.

Carol also enjoyed traveling, and her favorite place to go was to St. Augustine, Florida. She was a member of the Kinzua Studebaker Club, Keystone Studebaker Club, and Studebaker’s Drivers Club, and a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Venus.

A private visitation and funeral service will be held for Carol’s immediate family. Rev. Randy Kightlinger, VNA Hospice chaplian, will officiate. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Geneva, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA, 16346.

To leave online condolences to Carol’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com

