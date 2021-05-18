Carolyn Eleanor (Applequist) Turk, age 90, of Oil City, died at 9:45 pm on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at SouthWoods Assisted Living in Titusville.

Born June 22, 1930, in Plumer, she was a daughter of the late John Thomas and Helen Kathleen (Campbell) Applequist.

Mrs. Turk was a graduate of Oil City High School and Grove City College. She attended the First Presbyterian Church in Oil City.

On June 28, 1955, she married Harry Hayes Turk in the Plumer Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death on April 26, 2014.

Surviving her are daughter, Sandra Behn and her husband Steven Behn of St. Paul, Minnesota; son, Kevin Turk and his wife Cathie Walton-Turk of Kansas City, Kansas; grandchildren: Kristi Cherel of Mechanicsburg, PA; Marissa Rist, Brandon Behn, Shawn Behn, Ashlyn Behn all of Minnesota; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marian Applequist of Oil City and her brother-in-law, Wade Turk of Franklin.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Turk was preceded in death by two sisters, Madelyn Selden of Oil City, Katheryn Spicer of Owego, NY and brother, William Applequist of Oil City.

There will be no visitation or services.

Interment will be in Plumer Cemetery.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty Street, Meadville, PA, 16335.

