Clarion and Brookville Baseball Pull Out Tight Wins: May 17 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

May 17 scores and recaps.

(Jace Miner had Three Hits and a Home Run for Brookville)

Baseball Results

Clarion Area 5, Keystone 4

The Bobcats used a three-run fifth to leapfrog Keystone and win, 5-4. The Bobcats trailed 4-1 going into the fourth after Keystone put up a three-spot in the second. A pair of Clarion errors set the table for the Panthers in the inning, and a two-RBI triple by Logan Sell started the scoring for Keystone. Sell scored after a single by Aidan Sell, concluding the scoring for the frame.

After scoring one in the fourth, Clarion had their big inning in the fifth. After a pair of walks started the frame, Dawson Smail drove one run home with a double to cut the deficit to one. One batter later, a hard-hit ball by Ryan Alston eluded the Keystone third baseman, scoring both Gary Matus and Smail and springing Clarion ahead, 5-4.

The inning would prove to be the final scoring of the contest, as Tanner Miller worked the final two innings in relief for Clarion, working around a baserunner in the seventh to secure the save. Keystone outhit Clarion 10 to four and Clarion made seven errors, but the Bobcats were able to wiggle their way out of trouble to squeak out the win.

Smail led Clarion at the dish, going 2-for-3 with and RBI and a pair of doubles. Cole Slaugenhoup pitched the first five innings for Clarion, allowing four runs (one earned), on nine hits, striking out three, and walking one. Tanner Miller closed out the game for the Bobcats, throwing two scoreless to take the win.

Logan and Aiden Sell both performed well at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBI each. Tye Elder also had a pair of hits for Keystone. Elder took the tough loss on the mound, pitching five strong innings, giving up five runs (three earned) while giving up four hits. He also struck out six.

A-C Valley 7, Forest Area 1

Broc Weigle and Ryan Cooper combined to shut down Forest Area in A-C Valley’s 7-1 win over Forest Area. Weigle dominated the early innings, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out 12 in 5 1/3 innings, walking three. Ryan Cooper closed the game out, allowing one run on two hits, fanning two.

The Falcons spread out their scoring, notching a run in five of the seven innings. Gary Amsler had a pair of hits for A-C Valley, including a double and two RBI. Riley Bauer, Weigle, Alex Preston, and Zach Cooper also doubled for the Falcons in the win.

Redbank Valley 16, Union 1 (5 Innings)

A pair of six-run innings in the second and third allowed the Bulldogs to cruise past Union, 16-1. Redbank Valley’s big second inning was punctuated by a three-RBI triple by Tate Minich, who went 2-for-3 with four RBI on the day. Walks were the key to success in the third, as Union walked the first seven batters of the frame.

Hudson Martz also had a nice night for the Bulldogs at the dish, going 1-for-3 with a first-inning home run, walk, and four RBI. The Bulldogs only had seven hits, but 11 walks and four Union errors kept the Bulldogs’ offense rolling. Ty Carrier got the win on the mound, throwing four innings of one-run, three-hit ball, walking and striking out zero.

Brookville 7, DuBois Central Catholic 4

A four-run sixth gave Brookville the lead for good in their 7-4 win over DCC. DCC led 4-3 after four after scoring a pair in the third and fourth innings. A two-run double by Carter Hickman got DCC on the board in the third, and an RBI single by Dante Armanini and an errant throw on a steal attempt doubled the Cardinals’ run total in the fourth.

Walks put DCC in trouble in the sixth inning, as a pair of walks and a single loaded the bases. A one-out bases-loaded walk drawn by Hunter Geer tied the game at four for Brookville, and a two-RBI single by Chase Palmer gave the Raiders a 6-4 lead. The Raiders scored one more run in the frame on an error, setting the final score. Jamison Rhodes struck out the side in the seventh to seal the deal for Brookville.

Jace Miner pitched the first four innings for Brookville, allowing four runs on five hits, striking out five. Rhodes pitched the final three innings, allowing no hits and striking out five, walking three. Brandon Anderson took the loss for DCC, allowing seven runs on six hits, striking out 10 but walking seven.

All of Brookville’s seven hits came from the top three of the order, with Miner going 3-for-3 with a home run, RBI, and walk, Palmer went 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Bryce Rafferty went 2-for-4. Armanini had a pair of hits for DCC.

Softball Recaps

Keystone 10, C-L 3 (Game 1 of 2)

Keystone topped C-L 10-3 in the first game of a doubleheader. A four-run fifth and two-run sixth made the difference for the Panthers. The fifth inning push was highlighted by a pair of RBI doubles by Leah Exley and Emma Gruber, and a Maddie Dunlap RBI single and error scored both of Keystone’s runs in the sixth.

Exley led Keystone at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run, double, and two RBI. Natalie Bowser also went yard for the Panthers, and Dunlap had a pair of hits and two RBI. Exley pitched all seven innings for Keystone, allowing three runs on eight hits, striking out four and walking zero. Kendall Dunn was C-L’s best hitter in game one, going 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Keystone 6, C-L 2 (Game 2 of 2) (5 Innings, Game was played with time limit)

Keystone also won the second leg of the doubleheader 6-2 in a time-shortened game. Leading 3-2 heading into the fourth, the Panthers rallied for three fourth-inning runs to take charge of the game. A Leah Exley double scored the first run of the inning, and Exley and Natalie Bowser would score later in the inning to double Keystone’s lead in the frame.

Maddie Dunlap went 3-for-3 for Keystone with a pair of triples. Bowser also led Keystone, going 1-for-3 at the dish with a home run and a walk while pitching five innings of three-hit ball, striking out eight.

Cranberry 11, A-C Valley 1 (6 Innings)

The Berries’ offense was on point in their 11-1 win over A-C Valley. Cranberry did most of their work in the third and fourth innings, scoring three in the third and five in the fourth to pull away with the game.

Maria Anderson led the Berries with three hits including a double and a triple, driving in three runs and scoring two runs. Kendall Findlay had a pair of hits for Cranberry, scoring two runs. Walks were key for the Berries, as they complimented their nine hits with seven bases-on-balls.

Alaina Hogue had a fantastic game pitching for the Berries, allowing only one hit in six innings of work, striking out 12.

Highlands 10, Karns City 3

Karns City fell to Class 4A Highlands in a non-conference contest, dropping a 10-3 decision. Highlands put up big numbers in the first, third, and sixth innings, scoring three runs in each frame.

Jocee Haidze led Highlands with three hits, two home runs, and five RBI. Three other Highlands players had multiple hits in the game, highlighting the strong offensive performance. Marra Patton had a solid night at the dish for the Gremlins, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Moniteau 15, West Middlesex 0

Moniteau dominated on offense in a 15-0 win over West Middlesex. Courtney Stewart and Emma Covert led the hit parade, with Stewart going 3-for-4 with a double, RBI, and three runs scored, while Emma Cover also had three hits with three RBI and two runs scored. Rylee Hoffman went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI, while Abby Rottman, Brianna Rottman, and Autumn Stewart also had multi-hit games.

Stewart went the distance on the mound for Moniteau, allowing only one hit and striking out nine of fourteen batters.

West Forest 22, Brockway 1 (3 Innings)

A 12-run third inning allowed West Forest to roll through Brockway, 22-1 in three innings. West Forest scored six in the first and four in the second to take the victory, tallying seventeen hits and four walks to take charge from the dish.

