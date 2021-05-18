Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Garlic-Parmesan Cheese Ball

This cheeseball will complement just about any meal, and it is easy to prepare!

Ingredients

11 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese



1/4 cup mayonnaise1/2 teaspoon dried oregano1/4 teaspoon garlic powder or 1/2 to 1 teaspoon minced garlic3/4 cup chopped walnuts, optionalAssorted fresh vegetables and/or crackers

Directions

– In a large bowl, combine the first five ingredients. Shape into a ball. Roll in walnuts if desired. Wrap tightly; chill for two hours.

– Serve with vegetables and/or crackers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.