Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Garlic-Parmesan Cheese Ball

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This cheeseball will complement just about any meal, and it is easy to prepare!

Ingredients

11 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder or 1/2 to 1 teaspoon minced garlic
3/4 cup chopped walnuts, optional
Assorted fresh vegetables and/or crackers

Directions

– In a large bowl, combine the first five ingredients. Shape into a ball. Roll in walnuts if desired. Wrap tightly; chill for two hours.

– Serve with vegetables and/or crackers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


