Clarion River Valley Strikers’ Uckert Stuns Oil City With Hat Trick

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – The Clarion River Valley Strikers (CRVS) U15 Coed soccer team hosted Oil City (ORSA) on home turf Sunday at Clarion County Park. It was a perfect overcast day with mild temperatures for a soccer match with a full and healthy Clarion U15 squad determined to continue winning.

This contest was far more conducive for soccer unlike last week’s freezing Mother’s Day contest in Coolspring versus Mercer. Sunday’s game was however Clarion’s repeat of winning ways.

The CRVS U15 team has many strengths, a quick-strike offense is among them. The offense started rolling in the first five minutes with a cross from wing Isaac Lerch to midfielder Wyatt Boyden, Boyden then found an accelerating striker JJ Wilson who shot and scored on Oil City. But Oil City soon responded with two goals against stellar goalie Logan Bish, Bish made 7 stops in the first half. At halftime, it was 2-1 Oil City.

Oil City started the second half with another score, finding a hole in the Striker’s defense. But, as time passed, the Clarion squad found their fancy footwork and pinball passing finally paying off. With the score 3-1 Oil City, Kaden Baumcratz blasted a corner kick into a populated goalmouth of Oil City with an awaiting Thomas Uckert who headed the ball in for his first score, shaving down Oil City’s fleeting lead.

Uckert then found the back of the net with a solo march downfield and scoring to tie the game 3-3. But Uckert wasn’t finished. Striker Thalen Allison was fouled from behind in the goalie box creating another opportunity for Clarion. Uckert took the penalty shot and scored top shelf above the Oil City goalie sealing his hat trick for the day.

The winning goal was shot by Uckert making it 4-3, however, Oil City continued to pour on pressure playing with haste knowing the clock was about to run out. Again with the stellar Clarion offense, an insurance goal was added by Gwen Manno who shot from 20 yards out over the outstretched hands of the opposing keeper.

With the Strikers 5-3 win, coach Matt Uckert and all of his support staff and volunteers have kept soccer alive for Clarion County kids, overcoming numerous obstacles throughout the spring season. Stay tuned for the next installment, there are several weeks of soccer left.

