David J. McCloskey, age 67, of West Deer Township, PA, formerly of Clarion, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Born July, 12, 1953, in Clarion, he was the son of the late Thomas and Cecilia (Donahue) McCloskey.

Dave attended Clarion Area High School and was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

He married Diana Tovcimak on August 10, 1991, in Shaler Township in PA. David enjoyed fishing, camping, riding his motorcycle, and spending time at the family camp on the Clarion River.

He is survived by his wife, Diana McCloskey; son, Paul T. (Ondrea Null) McCloskey, of Beaver Falls; daughter, Amy L. Boyle, of Shaler Township; grandchildren, Hunter, Logan and Jessica, all of Shaler Township; brother, James W. McCloskey, of Fisher, PA; sister, Scholastic “Scholie” (Ronald) Guziak, of Rockville, MD; niece, Laura; and nephews, Bryan, Sam, and James.

A private family memorial will be held at a later time.

Arrangements are being handled by King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc..

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with David’s family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.

