Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

East Brady Area Development Corporation to Host Attics & Cellars Day, Take-Out Chicken BBQ

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

East Brady BoroughEAST BRADY, Pa. (EYT) – The East Brady Area Development Corporation (EBADC) is holding Attics and Cellars Day and a take-out Chicken BBQ on Saturday, May 29.

Town-wide yard and garage sales will start at 8:00 a.m. and run throughout the day in East Brady Borough. Don’t miss this opportunity to find some treasures!

In conjunction with this yearly event, EBADC is also hosting a take-out chicken BBQ. The meal includes a half chicken, two sides, and dessert – cash and carry for $10.00 a meal. Meals can be picked up at Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence at 421 Kelly’s Way, outside the parking circle, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. or until sold out.

All proceeds from the BBQ will benefit local community projects. Questions regarding these activities should be directed to [email protected]

