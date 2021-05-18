East Brady Area Development Corporation to Host Attics & Cellars Day, Take-Out Chicken BBQ

EAST BRADY, Pa. (EYT) – The East Brady Area Development Corporation (EBADC) is holding Attics and Cellars Day and a take-out Chicken BBQ on Saturday, May 29.

Town-wide yard and garage sales will start at 8:00 a.m. and run throughout the day in East Brady Borough. Don’t miss this opportunity to find some treasures!

In conjunction with this yearly event, EBADC is also hosting a take-out chicken BBQ. The meal includes a half chicken, two sides, and dessert – cash and carry for $10.00 a meal. Meals can be picked up at Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence at 421 Kelly’s Way, outside the parking circle, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. or until sold out.

All proceeds from the BBQ will benefit local community projects. Questions regarding these activities should be directed to [email protected]

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.