Election Returns Website Will Provide First Look at Tuesday’s Primary Election Results

HARRISBURG, Pa. – With today’s municipal primary election here, Acting Secretary of State Veronica W. Degraffenreid is reminding Pennsylvanians that the Department of State’s election night returns website offers up-to-the-minute results.

“The public, candidates and the media can find the most complete picture of how Pennsylvanians voted on our election returns site,” Secretary Degraffenreid said. “We collaborate with all 67 county election offices to consolidate results as soon as they are available.”

The electionreturns.pa.gov site will provide for each race a breakdown of votes cast at polling places on Election Day, votes cast by mail ballot, and votes cast by provisional ballot. The department will post unofficial results on the site as it receives reports from counties after the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Since Pennsylvania’s election laws do not currently permit the pre-canvassing of ballots that most other states allow, counties cannot begin mail ballot counting until 7 a.m. on Election Day. More than 800,000 Pennsylvania voters requested a mail ballot, and the overwhelming majority of all ballots will be counted within a few days after the election.

Visitors to electionreturns.pa.gov can customize searches, receive timely updates, view results on mobile devices, use a location-based service through the “My County” link to instantly bring up their county’s election returns, and connect to each county’s election results website.

Secretary Degraffenreid reminded Pennsylvanians voting by mail-in or absentee ballot to return their voted ballot in person to their county election board by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Check votespa.com/county to find ballot drop-off locations and hours for your county. The deadline for county election boards to receive voted mail ballots is 8 p.m. on May 18, Election Day. Postmarks do not count.

Voters who have not voted by mail ballot can vote in person at their polling place on Election Day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 18.

Voters who applied for and received a mail ballot and then decide they want to vote in person at the polls must bring their entire unvoted mail ballot packet with them to be voided, including both envelopes. If a voter surrenders their entire mail ballot packet, they will be able to vote a regular ballot at the polls.

If a voter applies for a mail ballot but does not return it and does not have the entire packet to surrender at the polling place, they may vote by provisional ballot at the polls on Election Day. Their county board of elections will then verify that they didn’t vote by mail before counting their provisional ballot.

Voters who are registered as Republican or Democrat will choose their parties’ nominees for seats on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth Court, county Common Pleas Courts, and Philadelphia Municipal Court.

Also on the party ballots will be a wide variety of county, school board, and local seats such as mayor, city or borough council member, township commissioner or supervisor, magisterial district judges, and precinct election officials.

All registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, will be eligible to vote on four ballot questions. Three of the questions are proposed constitutional amendments, and the fourth question is a referendum on making municipal fire departments or companies with paid personnel and emergency medical services companies eligible for an existing state loan program.

22 nd State Senate District (Lackawanna County and parts of Luzerne and Monroe counties)

State Senate District (Lackawanna County and parts of Luzerne and Monroe counties) 48 th State Senate District (Lebanon County and parts of Dauphin and York counties)

State Senate District (Lebanon County and parts of Dauphin and York counties) 59 th State House District (parts of Somerset and Westmoreland counties)

State House District (parts of Somerset and Westmoreland counties) 60th State House District (parts of Armstrong, Butler, and Indiana counties)

For complete information about voting in Pennsylvania, visit votesPA.com or call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

