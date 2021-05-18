Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at New Era

New Era Building Systems has openings throughout the plant and they want you!

There are currently searching for well-qualified applicants in the following areas:

Framing

Drywalling

Tiling

Sheathing

Roofing

Carpentry

Competitive rates with benefits offered for those with prior experience and training!

Weekday Shift- 40 hours per week and production bonus.

Check them out!

Visit www.championhomes.com/careers or call 814-267-8875 for more information.

