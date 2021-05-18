Primary Election Voter’s Guide: A Closer Look at the May 18 Primary Election

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A voter’s guide to the 2021 May 18th Primary Election.

While it may not be a Presidential Election year, local elections are just as important.

Clarion Borough

Clarion Borough Council

There are four seats open on Clarion Borough Council and each is a four (4) year term. Candidates of any political party may fill the seats.

On the Republican Ballot in the May Primary Election, there will be two names listed – both incumbents – Benjamin Aaron (R) and Keaton MacBeth (R).

Incumbent Ben Aaron was elected to Council in 2013. He has been seated on the council for the previous two terms and currently holds the position of Vice President.

Incumbent Keaton MacBeth previously held a seat on the borough council when he was appointed in March of 2016. He did not seek reelection in 2017. More recently, he was appointed to the council upon the resignation of Council Member Jason Noto in February of 2021.

On the Democrat Ballot in the May Primary Election, there will be five names listed – including one incumbent – Pete Bauer (D), Krista Geelen (D), Kirk Jacobson (D), Rachel Roberts (D) – Incumbent, and Cassie Schwalm (D).

Incumbent Rachel Roberts was elected in 2013. She has served on the council for the previous two terms and is seeking the opportunity to serve a third.

Candidate Pete Bauer was a 1980 graduate of Clarion High School. Bauer declined to submit additional information.

Candidate Krista Geelen, of Clarion, currently works as an Outpatient Therapist at Community Guidance Center in Clarion Borough.

Candidate Kirk Jacobson graduated from Clarion High School in 2003. He currently holds a manager position at Infusion Night Club and Grille in Clarion Borough.

Candidate Cassie Schwalm is a Junior at Clarion University and plans to pursue a Law Degree following her undergrad. She was a 2018 graduate of A-C Valley High School.

In the Primary Election, voters will have the opportunity to vote for or write in up to four (4) candidates of their respective party.

Out of the five candidates on the Democrat ballot, or any write-in candidates receiving a higher amount of write-in votes, in the Primary Election, the four (4) candidates that receive the most votes will move to the General Election in November.

Out of the two candidates on the Republican ballot, or any write-in candidates receiving a higher amount of write-in votes, in the Primary Election, the four (4) candidates that receive the most votes will move to the General Election in November.

For more information on the Clarion Borough Council Election or Candidates, click here.

Clarion Borough Mayor

With current Mayor Brett Whitling stepping down, the mayor’s seat is up for grabs.

The two candidates vying for the title of Clarion Borough Mayor will run unopposed in the May 18 Primary Election.

Jennifer Fulmer Vinson (D) will be the lone name on the Democratic ballot, while Lexis Twentier (R) will be the lone name on the Republican ballot. Both candidates will move ahead to the November General Election as a result of being the only candidates on their party’s ballot.

“My promise is simple: As Mayor of Clarion, our shared values will always come first,” said Fulmer Vinson in her release. “I will bring my experience, honesty, and dedication to the job every single day, because ‘Community Counts.’”

“My vision for the community is to bring continued support downtown,” said Twentier in her release. “There is a great college in Clarion, and strengthening the relationship between Clarion Borough and Clarion University will allow for more opportunities and potentially more students staying in Clarion upon their college graduation.”

For more information on the Clarion Borough Mayor Election or candidates, click here.

District Judge 18-3-02

Incumbent Timothy P. Schill, of Knox Township, has announced his candidacy for re-election as District Judge for District 18-3-02 in the May 18 primary election.

Schill was first elected in 2009 and was re-elected in 2015. During the past 11 years, Schill has presided at hundreds of arraignments, preliminary hearings, and summary trials. He regularly attends continuing education courses offered by the Administrative Office of the Pennsylvania Courts and was most recently recertified by the AOPC in October of 2020.

Schill will be the lone name seeking the Democrat and Republican votes.

District 18-3-02 includes all of Washington, Farmington, Knox, Paint, Millcreek, Highland, and Monroe Townships. The office is based in the county jail building in Marianne.

For more information on the District Judge 18-3-02 Election or incumbent Timothy P. Schill, click here.

Clarion County Treasurer

The fight for Clarion County Treasurer is the only county-wide race that is opposed.

Karyn Montana (R) and Kyle McConnell (R) will be the only two names on the ballot for Treasurer in the Primary Election; both names will be on the Republican ballot.

Karyn Montana (R) is the current treasurer. She was appointed by Clarion County Commissioners following the resignation of previous treasurer Tom McConnell in September of 2020. Montana then hired Kelly Yoca as the Deputy Treasurer.

McConnell is a 2016 graduate of Keystone High School. He is a 2021 graduate of Clarion University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management. He has worked at his family’s business, Knox Pizza Shop. Upon request, McConnell declined to submit further information to exploreClarion.com.

With no names on the Democrat ballot, Democrats will have an opportunity to write in a candidate of their choice.

For more information on the Clarion County Treasurer election or either candidate, click here.

Clarion County Sheriff

Shawn Zerfoss (R), a longtime Clarion Borough Police Officer, will be the lone name on the Republican ballot for Clarion County Sheriff in May’s Primary Election.

“My years in law enforcement have provided me the knowledge necessary to serve as sheriff. My dedication to Clarion County and my commitment to the community I serve demonstrate my resolve. When I encounter a problem I work to find the solution that best serves everyone involved, not a quick fix,” Zerfoss said in his candidacy release.

While Zerfoss will be the only name on his party’s ballot, both democrats and republicans will have the opportunity to write in a candidate in the May 18 Primary Election.

Current Sheriff Rex Munsee announced his retirement in early March with plans to work as a private investigator. Munsee is currently serving his third term as Clarion County Sheriff.

For more information on the Clarion County Sheriff election or candidate Shawn Zerfoss, click here.

Clarion County Coroner

Daniel Shingledecker (R), incumbent, will be the lone candidate in the Coroner race on the Republican Ballot.

Shingledecker was sworn in as coroner in November of 2019 following the death of the previous Clarion County Coroner, Randall Stom.

Shingledecker attended Clarion University then later transferred to Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science and Point Park University, graduating with honors. He is currently employed as a Funeral Director at Goble’s Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Dan Shingledecker will be the name on the Republican ticket in the May 18th Primary Election. Voters will also have a chance to write in a name if they choose.

There is no name on the Democrat ballot for coroner; however, they will be able to write in a candidate.

For more information on the Clarion County Coroner Election or candidate Dan Shingledecker, click here.

Municipal Candidates

Ashland Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Tim Lenhart (R).

Supervisor, two-year term (vote for one): Adam Courson (R); and Charles E. “Chuck” Weaver (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Lane Byers (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Sarah Ace Rex (R).

Inspector of Elections, four-year term (vote for one): Debra Ace (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; and Constable, six-year term.

Beaver Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Braiden A. Cochran (D); and Brad Switzer (R).

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Darlene Ace (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Michelle Campbell (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Elizabeth Beal (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Wanda McKinney (D); and Darlene Ace (R).

There are no candidates for Constable, six-year term.

Brady Township

No candidates for the following: Supervisor, six-year term; Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; Tax Collector; Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election, four-year term; and Inspector of Election, four-year term.

Callensburg Borough

No candidates for the following: Council, four-year term; Council, two-year term; Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, two-year term; Tax Collector, four-year term; Mayor, four-year term; Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election, four-year term; and Inspector of Election, four-year term.

Clarion Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Frank M. Wilson (R).

Supervisor, two-year term (vote for one): Patrick Aaron (D).

Auditor, two-year term (vote for one): Laura Heasley (R).

Auditor, four-year term (vote for one): Barry Billetdeaux (D).

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Linda Hovis (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Sheila Alcorn (R); Kristine Lewis (R); and Patti West (R).

Judge of Election — Township 1, four-year term (vote for one): Thomas Young (R).

Judge of Election — Township 2, four-year term (vote for one): Susan Sproul (R).

Inspector of Election — Township 1, four-year term (vote for one): Robin Cable (D).

No candidates for the following: Constable, six-year term; and Inspector of Election — Township 2, four-year term.

East Brady Borough

Council, four-year term (vote for three): Justin Wagner (D); and Kevin A. Diehm (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Kina Fink (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Margaret Peggy Wimer (D).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Sally Snow (D).

No candidates for the following: Mayor, four-year term; and Constable, six-year term.

Elk Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Les Wingard (R).

Supervisor, two-year term (vote for one): John R. Knight Sr. (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Deborah E. Keister (R); and Anita Lahr (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Susan Radaker (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Sheila Rex (R); and Louise Strotman (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, two-year term; and Constable, six-year term.

Foxburg Borough

Council, four-year term (vote for four): Denise Shekell (D); Janie Ganoe (R); and Rebecca Gates (R).

Council, two-year term (vote for two): Terri Lease (R).

No candidates for the following: Tax Collector, four-year term; Constable, six-year term; Mayor, four-year term; Judge of Election, four-year term; and Inspector of Election, four-year term.

Farmington Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Chuck Gilbert (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Nancy S. Ochs (R).

Judge of Election — North, four-year term (vote for one): Jana Wolbert (D).

Judge of Election — Central, four-year term (vote for one): Carol A. Hall (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; Auditor, two-year term; Constable, six-year term; Inspector of Election — North, four-year term; and Inspector of Election — Central, four-year term.

Hawthorn Borough

Council, four-year term (vote for four): Patti Hanna (D); and Terry Beamer (R).

Council, two-year term (vote for one): Emmanuel Marshall (R).

Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Ronald F. Cyphert (D).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Georgean Cyphert (D).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Ted Minich (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Sheryl A. Rockwell (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; Auditor, two-year term; and Constable, six-year term.

Highland Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Ryan Maxwell (R).

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Ken Dworek (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Nancy M. Kadunce (D).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Phyllis Morrow (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Linda Pappas (D); and Pamala Rapp (R).

There are no candidates for Constable, six-year term.

Knox Borough

Council, four-year term (vote for three): Danielle Fye (D); Donald Gutonski (R); and William L. Henry III (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Timmy L. Cochran (R).

Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Melissa Wolfe (D); Richard L. Cochran (R); and Michael Wise (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Karen Ashbaugh Price (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): M.J. Lijewski (D); and Kimberly J. Dine (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; and Constable, six-year term.

Knox Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Bradly Ochs (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Linda S. Gatesman (D).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Richard A. Baumcratz (D).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Betty Baumcratz (D).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; and Constable, six-year term.

Licking Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Martin Whitmore (R).

Auditor, two-year term (vote for one): Bonnie Elder (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Mendy M. Stewart (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election, four-year term; and Inspector of Election, four-year term.

Limestone Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Rex B. Cyphert (D).

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Bonnie Aaron (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Donna M. Smith (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Jean Ehrhart (R).

No candidates for the following: Constable, six-year term; and Inspector of Election, four-year term.

Madison Township

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Debra Johnson (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Susan Y. Carnathan (R); and Linda Drayer (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Carol L. Hagofsky (R); and Danyelle Hiles (R).

No candidates for the following: Supervisor, six-year term; Supervisor, two-year term; Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; Auditor, two-year term; and Constable, six-year term.

Millcreek Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Andrew McKisson (D).

Constable, six-year term (vote for one): Richard Frost.

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Joyce Kahle (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Tax Collector, four-year term; and Judge of Election, four-year term.

Monroe Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Steven J. Ketner (R).

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Julie A. Hartley (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Barbara E. Stahlman (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Judy Holt (D).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Barbara E. Lerch (R).

There are no candidates for Constable, six-year term.

New Bethlehem Borough

Council, four-year term (vote for four): Don Heeter (R); Lisa Kerle (R); and Bryan Ruth (R).

Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Gordon V. Barrows (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Julie Evans (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Darla Hinderliter (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Lori A. Ferringer (R).

No candidates for the following: Council, two-year term; and Constable, six-year term.

Paint Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Emily E. Crain (D); and Craig D. Lewis (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Karen Kahle (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Barbara Wright (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Dottie S. Reddinger (D); and Linda G. Ida (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; and Constable, six-year term.

Perry Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Larry Morrison (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Jennifer Pollock (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Bonnie L. Jordan (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Constable, six-year term; and Judge of Election, four-year term.

Piney Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Roger Courson (R); and Donald A. Wensel (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Tax Collector, four-year term; Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election, four-year term; and Inspector of Election, four-year term.

Porter Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Jerry Champion (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Elaine S. Weeter (R).

Judge of Election — East, four-year term (vote for one): Patricia Weaver (D).

Inspector of Election — West, four-year term (vote for one): Carol Brocious (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election — West, four-year term; and Inspector of Election — East, four-year term.

Redbank Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Ernie Bowersox (D); and Stephen C. Allison (R).

Judge of Election — East, four-year term (vote for one): Christine M. Adams (D).

Inspector of Election — East, four-year term (vote for one): Trina Smith (D); and Mary W. Truitt (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Tax Collector, four-year term; Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election — West, four-year term; and Inspector of Election — West, four-year term.

Richland Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Steven A. Hunsberger (R).

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Kathy Hunsberger (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Jannie L. Shirey (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Ann Rodgers (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Margaret Studebaker (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, two-year term; and Constable, six-year term.

Rimersburg Borough

Council, four-year term (vote for four): Jonathon Best (R); Mark Deeter (R); Joshua Meeker (R); and Scott Myers (R).

Council, two-year term (vote for one): Jeff Kaetzel (R).

Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Timothy G. Yeany (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Valerie Hile (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Dana Solida (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Janet Troutman (R).

There are no candidates for Constable, six-year term.

Salem Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Eric B. Sherman (R).

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Kendra Barnett (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Kimberly J. Wyman (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Steve Hepfl (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): R. Scott Sheffer (R); and Pam Smith (R).

There are no candidates for Constable, six-year term.

Shippenville Borough

Council, four-year term (vote for four): Linda H. Duffee (R).

Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Eric Sterner (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; Auditor, two-year term; Tax Collector, four-year term; Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election, four-year term; and Inspector of Election, four-year term.

Sligo Borough

Council, four-year term (vote for four): Sherry Laughlin (R); and Charles W. Marsh (R).

Constable, six-year term (vote for one): Kyle Klein (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Debbie McDowell (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, two-year term; Mayor, four-year term; Tax Collector, four-year term; and Judge of Election, four-year term.

St. Petersburg Borough

Council, four-year term (vote for three): Thomas J. Courson (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Sue Ann Sheakley (D).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): M. Elaine Fisher (D).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Mayor, four-year term; Constable, four-year term; and Judge of Election, four-year term.

Strattanville Borough

Council, four-year term (vote for four): Donna Reinsel (D); LeAnn Bowser (R); Dusty Davis (R); Robert “Bob” Rawson (R).

Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Peggy Corte (R).

Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Harold Randy Davis (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Patricia Lewis (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Lois Jaquish (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Rebecca Jaquish (R).

There are no candidates for Constable, six-year term.

Toby Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Thomas D. Gilhousen (R).

Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Michele McKinney (R).

Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Kelly Barger (R).

Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Marilyn George (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; and Constable, six-year term.

Washington Township

Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Thomas G. Maher (R).

Judge of Elections, four-year term (vote for one): Suzanne Daum (R).

Inspector of Elections, four-year term (vote for one): Margaret Siegel (R).

No candidates for the following: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; Tax Collector, four-year term; and Constable, six-year term.

School Board Directors

Allegheny-Clarion Valley

Region III, four-year term (vote for one): Kelly Terwilliger (D/R)

No candidates for Region I, four-year term; Region VI, four-year term; and Region Emlenton Borough, four-year term.

Clarion Area

School Director, four-year term (vote for four): Shane C. Kriebel (D/R); Julie McCormick (D/R); Zachary Shekell (D/R); John P. Troese (D); and Braxton A. White (D/R).

Clarion-Limestone

Region I, four-year term (vote for one): Hannah Allison (D/R); Timothy E. Keighley (R); and Gary L. Sproul (D/R).

Region II, four-year term (vote for two): Christopher Boozer (R); Kathy Henry (D/R); and David Louder (D/R).

Region III, four-year term (vote for one): Bryan D. Huwar (D/R); and Roger G. Powell (R).

Keystone

Region I, four-year term (vote for one): Stacey Thompson (D/R).

Region II, four-year term (vote for one): Randy Burr II (R).

Region III, four-year term (vote for two): Trisha Dixon, (R); and John R. Slagle (R).

North Clarion

Region I, four-year term (vote for two): Winfield Lutz (R); and Thomas Phillips (D/R).

Region II, four-year term (vote for one): Rick Best (R).

Region III, four-year term (vote for one): Jeff Barron (R).

Redbank Valley

Region I, four-year term (vote for one): Brent Wile (D/R).

Region II, four-year term (vote for one): Darren Bain (D/R); and Mitchell Blose (D/R).

Region III, four-year term (vote for two): Carrie L. Adams (D/R); Heidi L. Byers (D/R); Linda J. Ferringer (D/R); Clay Kennemuth (D/R); and John Kimmel (R).

Union

School Director, four-year term (vote for four): John Creese (D/R); Mark Rummel (D/R); Kenneth Walter (D/R); and Adam Vogle (D/R).

School Director, two-year term (vote for one): Jeff Shirey (D/R).

Ballot Questions

The following is a preview of the four questions listed on all ballots in the Primary Election. Democrats, Republicans, Independents, and Libertarians can vote on the four ballot questions.

Ballot Question 1

Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended to change existing law and increase the power of the General Assembly to unilaterally terminate or extend a disaster emergency declaration – and the powers of Commonwealth agencies to address the disaster regardless of its severity pursuant to that declaration – through passing a concurrent resolution by simple majority, thereby removing the existing check and balance of presenting a resolution to the Governor for approval or disapproval?

A YES vote means: a majority of PA state lawmakers, elected by the people, can vote to end emergency declarations and restrictions on citizens – the bill would need 2/3 majority vote to pass.

A NO vote means: a governor, alone, holds the power to continue emergency restrictions indefinitely even if a legislative majority votes to end them.

Ballot Question 2

Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended to change existing law so that: a disaster emergency declaration will expire automatically after 21 days, regardless of the severity of the emergency, unless the General Assembly takes action to extend the disaster emergency; the Governor may not declare a new disaster emergency to respond to the dangers facing the Commonwealth unless the General Assembly passes a concurrent resolution; the General Assembly enacts new laws for disaster management?

A YES vote means: emergency declarations would be limited to 21 days unless the legislature, elected by the people, approves longer.

A NO vote means: a governor, alone, can extend declarations, including “emergency” provisions, business closures, and restrictions indefinitely.

Ballot Question 3

Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended by adding a new section providing that equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged because of an individual’s race or ethnicity?

A YES vote means: a new section will be added to Article I of the Pennsylvania Constitution, forming an amendment that creates a constitutional prohibition against restricting or denying an individual’s equal rights under Pennsylvania law because of race or ethnicity.

A NO vote means: the Constitutional amendment would be rejected and the PA Constitution would remain unchanged regarding equality of rights.

Ballot Question 4

Do you favor expanding the use of the indebtedness authorized under the referendum for loans to volunteer fire companies, volunteer ambulance services, and volunteer rescue squads under 35 PA.C.S. §7378.1 (related to referendum for additional indebtedness) to include loans to municipal fire departments or companies that provide services through paid personnel and emergency medical services companies for the purpose of establishing and modernizing facilities to house apparatus equipment, ambulances, and rescue vehicles, and for purchasing apparatus equipment, ambulances and rescue vehicles, protective and communications equipment and any other accessory equipment necessary for the proper performance of the duties of the fire companies and emergency medical services companies?

A YES vote means: an expansion of eligibility for the loan program but does not increase the Commonwealth’s debt; approximately 40 paid additional fire departments would be eligible for the loan program.

A NO vote means: municipal fire departments or companies with paid personnel and emergency medical services companies will not be authorized to apply for loans from this program.

Everyone who is registered to vote is eligible to vote on the above four questions on the May 18th Primary Election Ballot. This includes Democrats, Republicans, and all other 3rd party registered voters who typically cannot vote in the Primary Election.

For more information on the four ballot questions, visit https://www.dos.pa.gov/VotingElections/Pages/Joint-Resolution-2021-1.aspx.

The Primary Election is on May 18, 2021. Polling places will be open 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. To find your polling place, click here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.