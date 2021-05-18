SPONSORED: Lawn Care Tips Brought to You by J&J Feeds and Needs – The Areas Leading Fertilizer and Lime Retail Store
J&J Feeds and Needs in Shippenville and Brookville has created a step-by-step plan for a beautiful looking lawn.
Step 1 – Lime Application
Pelletized Lime should be used to adjust the PH levels in your soil. Pelletized Lime will allow the fertilizer process to be most effective. Amounts used will vary depending on the area being treated so contact one of their trained professionals to ensure you are getting the most out of your lawn.
Step 2 – Fertilizer Application
There are many fertilizer options available that you can use. You can try the popular 10-20-20, which is most frequently used, or J&J’s special slow-release, 17-17-17 which will feed your lawn over a longer period of time.
If you have a dandelion problem, they recommend using their Weed and Feed Fertilizer which is most effective when the dandelions are just starting.
Crabgrass can be eliminated with a preemergent preventer with fertilizer that is applied when the forsythia is bloomed and the lilacs are starting to bud.
If you have problems with ground ivy, chickweed, or plantain J&J recommends spraying Triplet SF because these weeds are difficult to eliminate.
Please stop in, e-mail, or call if you have any questions.
Step 3 – Grass Seed Application
Applying grass seed will follow the fertilizer. Timing will vary depending on what type of weed control or fertilizer you use. J&J offers many types of grass seed including Penn State Sunny, Shady, and 5-way Rye.
Step 4 – Stop in and See J&J Feeds and Needs!
For any questions regarding what and how much you should use, stop in and see their trained professionals for assistance! They would love to make your yard the best in the area!
Visit J&J Feeds and Needs at one of their two locations:
19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066
135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0175
