SPONSORED: Waterproof Vinyl Plank at McMillen’s Is Perfect for Kitchens, Bathrooms

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

IMG_1544 (2)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Waterproof Vinyl Plank (LVT) at McMillen’s is perfect for kitchens, bathrooms, and high traffic areas.

(Pictured above: In stock LVT with McMillen’s #1 salesman – Skippy!)

With many different visuals to choose from (wood-look, marble, slate, or tile), you are sure to find something you love.

Whether you want it professionally installed or prefer to do-it-yourself, McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet has the perfect option.

A large selection of in-stock LVT is always available.

Here is an example of a recent vinyl plank bathroom installation by McMillen's.

Here is an example of a recent vinyl plank bathroom installation by McMillen's.

Whichever option you choose you can count on a friendly staff, extensive knowledge of the products, expert installation, and a happy ending.

Check McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet out at 11993 Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, Pa.

11170367_838600766176241_3641155832734508198_n (1)

STORE HOURS:

Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.

This is a recent kitchen installation of LVT by McMillen's.

This is a recent kitchen installation of LVT by McMillen’s.


