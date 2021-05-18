 

Wanda Lea Greenawalt

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-zt1WUJvawl7EZ (1)Wanda Lea Greenawalt, age 70, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully at her home on May 13, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Armstrong County on May 28, 1950, to the late Elmer Rihel and Anna Shay.

Surviving is her husband, Edward, and 3 children: Darrin (Dottie) Greenawalt of Clarion, Krista (Frank Carl) Greenawalt of Rimersburg, and Darcy (Robert) Devore of Huey. Three brothers, Jimmy Rihel of Parker, Bob Foreback of OH, and Richard Foreback of FL; one sister, Anna Foreback of OH. In addition, she is survived by four grandchildren: Kiara Gabler and Aaron, Brandon, and Devin Greenawalt.

Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, son, Edward Greenawalt; two sisters, Hazel Spoljaric and Gladys Foreback; and one brother, Ernie Foreback.

As per family request, there will be no funeral or visitation.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


