A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

