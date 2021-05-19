Aletha C. Mossburg, 83, of Vowinckel, died Monday evening, May 17, 2021, at her home following a period of declining health.

Born on June 26, 1937, in Costello, she was the daughter of the late Clark and Lucille Davenport Cochran.

She was married to Lee Mossburg. He preceded her in death.

She obtained her Beauticians Manager Licensure and was a member of Greenwood Methodist Church.

Those surviving her are a son, Clark (Dedra) Miller; a daughter, Lorena Cochran; step children, Ronnie Miller and Rebecca Miller; brothers, Terry ( Jean) Cochran, Vern (Toni) Cochran and Nelson (Kathy) Cochran; sister, Leona Grove; three grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; and companion, Reid Hergenrader.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her step son, Edward Miller Jr., a sister, Charlotte McFarland; and her grandson, Clark Miller.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11AM at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA.

Covid-19 restrictions will be observed for all services held for Mrs. Mossburg.

Interment will be in Rose Cemetery.

