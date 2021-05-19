Blake R. Reed III, 79, of Grove City (formerly of Toby Township, Clarion County) went to be with Jesus on May 17, 2021.

He was born on June 6, 1941, in Beaver Township, he was the son of Blake Reed Jr. and Ruth (Mays) Reed.

Blake married Jane Harkless on September 12, 1986, and she survives.

He was Veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam Era. Blake was a Computer Technologist (retired). He attended the Grove City Alliance Church. Blake served as treasurer of Cherry Run Camp for many years, and he formerly served in honor guard of American Legion, Post Shearer-Shick 454 of Rimersburg.

In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and being outdoors.

Blake is survived by his wife, Jane Reed of Grove City; three daughters, Nikki Reed of Seattle, Washington, Alicia (Carr) Reed and Kyle of Fredricksburg, Virginia, and Britt Eaton and her husband Bryan of Grove City; two sisters, Mary Alexander of Franklin, and Mellany Angiolieri of Franklin; one brother, Philip “Skip” Reed and his wife Marilyn of Knox; seven grandchildren, Victoria, Brooklynn, Blake, Rylie, Aidan, Morgan and Karter, and two great-grandchildren, Selah and Paisley.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, James Reed; a granddaughter, Pearl Reed Guerrero; a stepson, Ryan Heeter; and a son-in-law, Chadwick Carr.

All services are private.

Interment will be in the Callensburg Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Cherry Run Camp Meeting Association, C/O Don Shaffer, 4765 Ramsey Town Road, Brookville, PA, 15825.

The Varner Funeral Home in Sligo is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

