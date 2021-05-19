C-L Baseball Wins Ninth Straight With 11-3 Win Over Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. – A pair of Oil City errors led to five runs for Clarion-Limestone, helping the Lions record their ninth straight win with an 11-3 victory over the Oilers on Tuesday afternoon at Oil City.

(Bryson Huwar Pitched a Complete Game for C-L)

Bryson Huwar made those early runs hold up with another solid pitching performance going the distance allowing three earned runs on five hits. He walked three and hit one batter. He recorded eight strikeouts including three in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.

Huwar also added two hits and an RBI. Jordan Hesdon and Ryan Hummell also added two hits for the Lions. Hesdon stole two bases while scoring three times. Hummell hit a pair of doubles with an RBI. Tommy Smith, Hayden Callen, and Nick Aaron each added one hit. Callen hit a double and also drove in a run. Smith and Aaron each drove in a run. Brady Fowkes drove in a pair of runs.

After two scoreless innings, a pair of errors helped C-L (10-2 overall) score five runs in the third inning. A leadoff walk to Fowkes and a sacrifice bunt by Jake Smith put a runner on second. Fowkes came around to score on an error by the second baseman. Corbin Coulson reached on an error by the left fielder. Huwar added an RBI single while Callen drove in a run with a fielders’ choice ground out. Hesdon singled ahead of an RBI single by Aaron for the 5-0 lead.

C-L then added three runs in the fifth to take an 8-0 lead. Hesdon led off the inning with a single and stole second base. Hesdon then scored on another error by the Oilers’ second baseman off a ball hit by Aaron. Hummell then drove in a run with a double and he later scored on a wild pitch.

Oil City scored their first two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Kyle Beichner drew a one-out walk while Jacob Hornbeck added a single. Both runners moved up on a passed ball. Connor Highfield drove in two runs with a double to cut the lead to 8-2 after five.

Oil City added their final run in the sixth as AJ Angros led off with a double and moved to third on a fly-out. Angros then scored on a ground out by Esau Knight to cut the lead to 8-3.

C-L scored their final three runs in the seventh as Hummell drove in a run with another double while Fowkes drove in a run with another fielders’ choice ground out while Tommy Smith drove in the final run with a ground out for the 11-3 lead.

Huwar then struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.

Angros led Oil City with two hits including a double. Hornbeck, Highfield, and Alex Wolbert each added one hit with Highfield driving in two runs with a double.

Charlie Motter suffered the loss allowing five unearned runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out three.

